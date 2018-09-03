From UK Singles and Billboard dance charts onto Dream Beach Phuket beachfront arrives DJ Sandy Riviera and brings with him his famed “Soulful Sound” that he’s been developing since the age of 13.

DJ Sandy Riviera, known to radio listeners around the globe via his “Finally” hit record released in 2000 as one half of the Kings of Tomorrow duo, is a true House music icon, whose “blend of uplifting house, chilled tech-beats, funked-up rhythms and the ability to drop down into the depths of grinding progressive house make him one of the most versatile and natural artists in the world.”

Rivera will perform his exclusive set to a limited audience on Thursday, September 20 at the Dream Beach Club in Layan. To celebrate the arrival of this music icon, the club prepared a number of VIP packages:

VIP Balcony High Top Table (2-4 pax) THB 5,000 ++ including choice of 0.75L Ciroc, Tanqueray, Havana 3Yr, Jose Cuervo or Johnnie Walker Black and 6 mixers

VIP Balcony Sofa (6-8 Pax) THB 10,000 ++ including 1 x 0.75L Chandon Brut; and Choice of 0.75L, Ciroc, Tanqueray, Havana 3Yr, Jose Cuervo or Johnnie Walker Black and 6 mixers

VIP Twin Sofa (6-8 Pax) THB 15,000 ++ including 1 x 0.75L Chandon Brut and Choice of 0.75L, Ciroc, Tanqueray, Havana 3Yr, Jose Cuervo or Johnnie Walker Black and 6 mixers

VIP U-Shaped Sofa (8-10 Pax) THB 15,000 ++ including choice of 1.75L Belvedere and 12 Mixers or 1.5L Moët Chandon Champagne

A limited number of VIP tickets available, including complimentary bar plus tapas hosted by Chandon Brut & Ciroc Premium Vodka.

For VIP Table & Bookings, call 098 048 3500 or send an email to reservations@dreambeachclub.com. Learn more on the event’s Facebook page