Coming Up: Thailand Yacht Show 2018

Phang Nga Bay, with its emerald green waters and stunning limestone islands, once again plays host to the region’s premier experiential yachting event, the Thailand Yacht Show 2018 (TYS).

Returning to Phuket’s Ao Po Grand Marina from 22 to 25 February 2018, the next TYS will be unlike any other boat show, giving the visitors a chance to actually get out on the water and try out a whole range of watercrafts. Held during the Lunar New Year, one of the busiest times on Phuket, when it’s buzzing with regional visitors, the Show will place an emphasis on the visitors’ experience and how it will enhance their yachting lifestyle.

TYS also provides a unique opportunity for thrill seekers to enjoy the Show’s Demo Platform, where the more intrepid guests can come along to test the latest in yachting toys and accessories. Once again, exhibitors will have a platform to demonstrate their products in this dedicated area of the Show precinct and make more meaningful connections with potential buyers.

Andy Treadwell, CEO of 3L Events, organizers of the Thailand Yacht Show, explains, “One of the most important focuses of the third edition of TYS will again be on superyacht charter – and another being the ‘experiential’ style of the event. We want potential buyers and charterers to have an opportunity to climb aboard and trial some of the sailboats, sports-fishers, dinghies, tenders, watersport boats, day-cruisers and superyachts that our exhibitors will have on display.”

Pre-qualified guests will also be invited to join some of the superyacht fleet on display for short “sea-trials” prior to the Show hours. For those who are new to yachting, it is a perfect opportunity to discover, first-hand, the benefits of yacht charter. It is unprecedented in a marine consumer show in Asia to offer exhibitors such a personal and targeted business development opportunity.

With luxury marine tourism a key pillar of the Thai government’s 2021 Tourism Master Plan, TYS is its principal marketing platform. The plan requires prioritization of this sector through concerted marketing efforts and the modernization of charter regulations so as to be able to welcome – for the first time – international superyachts for charter.

Treadwell has been in discussion with various Thai government departments involved in the Superyacht Charter Licence project for the last three years and believes that the issue is about to be resolved. Teams from TYS and the TMBA, the local marine industry association, are helping the tax department to finalize a modus operandi based on the successful New Zealand model, which enables foreign yachts to enter the country under a “temporary import” scheme – and spend millions of dollars directly into the local economy.

Running simultaneously, the Thailand Yachting Forum (TYF) is designed for industry professionals to network and meet face to face with government representatives. The conference will deliver a focused agenda to support the development of the local yachting industry and promote Thailand as a premier superyacht destination.

Those looking to relax can slow down and soak up the atmosphere. The HYPE Luxury Boat Club will be the hub of such, where DJ’s will be spinning the latest tropical beats and bartenders will be keeping you cool with their yacht show exclusive cocktails.

Then, as the sun sets, we amp up the fun, with a variety of parties on yachts and ashore, making Ao Po Grand Marina the place to be in Phuket this coming February!

Learn more at thailandyachtshow.com