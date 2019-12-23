Celebrations in the gardens of the third heaven

There is a multitude of options available in Phuket for your festive season activities. None though will be as luxurious as Trisara’s festive season programme. The renowned Phuket west-coast resort has a series of lavish dining experiences lined up for the 2019/20 celebratory season.

Christmas Eve – December 24th

Enjoy a live fire show and entertainment as you and the family savour the taste of Thailand with their Thai BBQ on The Deck. Settle in for a beautiful evening from 1 pm till 10 pm. Adults get in for THB 4,900++, while children aged 6-12 get in for THB 2,750++.

Xmas Brunch – December 25th

Celebrate Christmas Day with the signature Trisara Brunch, featuring a traditional Christmas theme. Indulge in the curated menu of exotic and familiar dishes, along with an open barbeque and the very best seafood available. All this while you listen to the smooth sounds of a live jazz band and the waves of the Andaman sea kissing the shore. Brunch is from 12-4 pm on The Deck. The Champagne Brunch is THB 5,500++, Wine Brunch THB 4,500++, Food-Only Brunch 3,500++ and the kids’ brunch THB 3,500++.

TONO – December 27th

Peruvian slang for ‘ a party’, Tono is a pop-up restaurant and pisco bar to be set up on the Trisara beach from 7 pm till late. “You’ll be taken to a vibrant world of fresh fusion food using unique techniques and fresh ingredients. From chilli, spice and smoke to lime, recipes are inspired by the cuisine of Peru. Experience the creativity of Trisara’s chefs offering ceviche, charcoal meats and central bar in a lively atmosphere.”

New Year’s Eve – December 30th

Celebrate the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020 at Trisara’s New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner. Hosted on The Deck beneath the starry skies above, this is the most intimate and exclusive way to bring in the new year. You’ll enjoy the finest live cooking stations while a live jazz band, the island’s best DJs and a spectacular fireworks display carry you into 2020. Adults get in for THB 21,000+++ (Including free-flowing premium beverages, champagnes and fine wines until 2 am), Teens (13-18) for THB 12,000++ (No alcohol included) and Children (6-12) for THB 6,500++. Children under 6 eat free.

New Year’s Day Brunch – January 1st 2020

Join in for brunch at Trisara on January 1st for an afternoon of fantastic culinary delights and a live 6-piece jazz band on The Deck. The New Year’s Day Brunch starts at noon and runs till 4 pm. Entry is THB 5,500++ for the Champagne Brunch, THB 4,500++ for the Wine Brunch, HTB 3,500++ for a Food only Brunch and THB 2,500 for the Kids Brunch.

Orthodox Christmas – January 7th 2020

Settle down at The Deck from 7 pm for a celebration of the Orthodox Christmas. With the cool ocean breeze flowing through the palm trees, your evening will start with caviar and blinis, followed by exquisite seafood platters, prime roast rib and grilled seafood. Enjoy this luxurious Orthodox Christmas celebration at Trisara for THB 6000 per person.

To make a booking for any of Trisara’s amazing festive season events, contact reservations@trisara.com. For more information, contact events@trisara.com or call +66 (0) 76 310 100, ext. 5.