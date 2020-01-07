Celebrate Australia Day at M Beach Club

M Beach Club Mai Khao will see the biggest Australia Day celebration on January 26th, featuring a genuinely Aussie menu prepared by international chefs of the Mai Khao Resorts. The delectable spread will include imported meats, seafood, kangaroo pies and many of your favourites from the shores of Straya.

The celebrations will start at 1 pm and run till 5 pm. There will be a bloody great Aussie band, DJ and loads of games, including beach cricket, throw the thong in the dunny and pavlova eating contests…of course, loads of prizes will mean that this is going to be great mate!

Prices: All you can eat at THB999++ per person (food only) and free-flow beverage package at THB1,499++ per person (bubbles, beers, wines). Kid 50% off (6-12 Yrs)

Book Now at mbeachclub.phuket@minor.com or call +6676336111