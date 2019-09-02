Café Del Mar Hosts The Biggest Charity Event in Phuket

4 foundations will be represented, each of which plays a specific role in the well-being of humanity and our environment.

Organizations represented include Oceans For All, The Good Sheperd, Phuket Has Been Good To Us and The Life Home Project Foundation. Proceeds will go towards funding these organizations in their pursuit of sustainability and a better life for all society.

This will be an excellent opportunity for everyone to donate to a cause of their individual choices. And also an exciting evening out, with DJs and Live Performances serving up the entertainment. The entrance fee is 1500 THB (including 2 drinks), and the Gala Dinner is 3900 THB (including the entrance fee). The event will start from 8 pm and carry on late in to the evening.

Bookings and more information here: +66(0) 61 359 5500 / +66 (0)84 690 0430 or email ira@cafedelmarphuket.com