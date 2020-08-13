Blue Tree launches their Health and Sports Facilities

On Saturday 22nd August, Blue Tree Phuket officially launch their Health and Sports facilities alongside their community-based sports facilities. The four areas opening are the new Dojo Studio, Aquatic, Forest and Outdoor. Fifty rai of revitalised parkland now offers a public park with walking, jogging and mountain bike trails.

 

 

Immerse yourself in mother nature and enjoy the energising fresh air and greenery while challenging yourself with various obstacles! Learn to swim and dive at the Blue Tree Lagoon for an outdoor aquatic experience with the Aquatic Centre’s Swimming Classes, First Aid Training and Diving Training.

Kick and spike your way through Blue Tree’s sandy outdoor activities – discover Takraw, Soccer, Volleyball, Tennis, Badminton, and much more.

 

The new one-of-a-kind Dojo studio offers Judo, Wrestling, Martial Arts, Self-Defense, Jujitsu, Zumba, Salsa, Yoga Kids and Gymnastic Kids training.

We have strict sanitation and safety measures in place, with staff performing temperature checks and visitor registration in line with the government requirements.

“Blue Tree is very pleased to be a part of raising public awareness about the importance of exercise and health by inviting everyone to join us.” Michael Ayling – General Manger, Blue Tree Phuket stated.

The public is invited to join all the day’s activities as well as a fun run for FREE! Visit the Blue Tree Facebook Page for a full schedule and details.

