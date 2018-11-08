New menus, new culinary team and maybe most importantly, new “No Plastic Straws concept, Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach had plenty to show off during their recent Media Mixer Volume #1 event.

Hosted on the lawn in front of Big Fish Restaurant and Bar, overlooking the always beautiful Nai Yang Beach, the event gathered a selected local media and kicked off with sunset drinks – all served plastic straw free, as it is now the standard practice at Marriot Nai Yang.

An occasional worth celebrating, it was marked with the introduction of a brand-new cocktail to the menu. Named “Bai Jai”, which is a southern Thai slang for complete and utter chillout, it comes bursting with flavours of pomelo and pineapple (plus a little extra, to boost your chill) and the rim of the glass dipped in salt and chilli to recreate the sensation of biting into fresh fruits, served Thai style by local street vendors. A delicious homage to local flavours.

A sampling of the resort’s new culinary creations followed, each introduced by Marriott’s three leading chefs – Executive Chef Bastian Ballweg, Executive Sous Chef Worakant Singha, and Pastry Chef Bancha Rakchart. Between cupcakes and lobsters, cheese made with local goat’s milk and matcha green tea pannacotta, Media Mixer Volume #1 guests had a chance to enjoy an authentic spirit of Phuket “Bai Jai” as well as the spirit of Marriot hospitality.

Read our interview with chef Bastian Bellweg here

Learn more at Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach website