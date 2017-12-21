Baba Beach Club Phuket’s first sunset to sunrise party

‘Baba Beach Club x Die Empathie’ was a pre-festival showcase by Swiss community label ‘Die Empathie’, who had their own stage at Quest Festival Vietnam 2017. They showcased five out of ten DJ’s from their Quest stage lineup, along with 2 guest DJ’s from Bangkok – Thailand’s pioneering female DJ Mendy Indigo & female artist X0809.

Rising star X0809 (Note Panayanggool) performed a special live ‘experimental electronic & pop’ sunset set with vocals – guests experienced a new set she performed for the first time at Baba Beach Club Phuket! Following the live set we had DJ’s hailing from different parts of the world; Troja (Indian), MYLE (Swiss – Die Empathie), Temo Sayin (Swiss – Die Empathie), Tim Roemer (German) and Amber H (Singaporean). All heavily experienced DJ’s who delivered the best of quality electronic music.

A hundred guests came on this night to enjoy a gorgeous sunset to a backdrop of beautiful Natai beach and eclectic electronic music. Selected cocktails and canapes were served to give a taste of what’s best on our menus. The night went on until sunrise and it was a successful first event. We are already looking forward to the next one!

