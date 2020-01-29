Australia Comes to M Beach Club Mai Khao

Over 400 hundred people came to M Beach club at the stunning Mai Khao beach to celebrate the annual party that is Australia Day. As this is an Aussie flavoured brunch party, you will be unsurprised that the atmosphere is full to the brim with positive energy and a great sense of fun. But this year there is also a heartfelt concern and consideration for all those affected at home by the devastating wildfires that have ravaged vast swaths of Australia.

The event was organised by the Mai Khao Beach Destination Group, comprising of the major luxury resorts at Mai Khao Beach, SALA Phuket Resort and Spa, Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas, Renaissance Phuket Resort and Spa, JW Marriot Resort and Spa and M Beach Club. Not only did they team up to give us a spectacular Australian flavoured free-flow brunch, they also donated some incredible prizes for the raffle and silent auction, with all proceeds going to the Australian Salvation Army to help in the fire relief effort. All in all on the day nearly 200,000 Baht was raised!

When I arrived, the party was already well underway. There were some short, humorous speeches given by the Deputy Governor of Phuket, The head of the Australian Consulate and the General Managers of the representative hotels. The music for the event is being provided and broadcasted live by Phuket Live Radio – Live 89.5. With their upbeat Aussie playlist, they definitely hit all the right notes. A line of “barbies” is delivering a seemingly never-ending stream typical Aussie treats such as beetroot and beef burgers, lamb chops and sausages. There are also delicious Australian meat pies and sausage rolls too. But this isn’t a brunch just for the carnivore, there are a variety of salads up for grabs and in one corner a delectable fresh oyster bar and Aussie desserts galore. Brunch stretched into the afternoon, to the sound of much laughter over all the Aussie games being played.

This was my first Australia Day and being an Englishman, I was not entirely sure what to expect. Still, as the sun began dipping below the horizon, I reflected on the warm and friendly welcome I had received from everyone there. It was fun being an Australian – if only for a day.