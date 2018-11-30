Organized by the Phuket King’s Cup Regatta Organizing Committee in conjunction with the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand, the Royal Thai Navy and the Province of Phuket, The Phuket King’s Cup Regatta will start on December 2 with registration for all classes and sail measurements with a practice race for keelboats and multihulls, Skipper’s briefing and the Opening Ceremony at Beyond Kata Resort, Phuket.

There will be five days of racing for the keelboats and multihulls, with a reserve day on Thursday, December 6. For the International Dinghy Classes, four consecutive days of racing will start from Wednesday, December 5. The comprehensive classes contested by the International Dinghy fleet are Optimist Boys and Girls, Laser 4.7, Laser Radial, Laser Standard, 420 and 470.

“Aside from large fleets of Keelboats and Multihulls, we have also continued focusing on dinghy fleets. The Dinghy Classes is a fast-growing racing program designed to promote and encourage youth sailing in Thailand, “ said Kevin Whitcraft, President of the Organizing Committee and expressed hope that many of the young sailors competing will go on to join the crews of full-size keelboat and multihull racing teams, and compete in the larger Phuket King’s Cup Regatta in future years.

Race day prize giving will be presented during the week. The Royal Awards Ceremony will be held on December 8 at Beyond Resort Kata.

The Phuket King’s Cup Regatta won the prestigious Asia Boating Awards – Best Asian Regatta in 2016. The award recognized the efforts of the organizers of Asia’s premier regatta, in terms of its organization, promotion, course quality, entry size, competitiveness and social aspects. It was one of many awards the regatta has collected over 32 years.

Learn more on kingscup.com and facebook.com/phuketkingscupregatta