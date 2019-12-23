A (Very) Festive Season at Angsana

Celebrate the festive season at Angsana Laguna Phuket, the vibrant resort located on Bang Tao Beach. A variety of enticing dining options are sure to make the festive season special at this tropical resort inside the renowned Laguna Phuket.

On Christmas Eve, Indulge in a family-friendly Buffet Dinner at Market Place, with a selection of local and international favourites. Highlights of the evening include Christmas carols and a visit from Santa himself – sure to be a hit with the young ones! The Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner is from 18:30-22:00 and is THB 2,250 net per person and THB 950 net per child.

For a Luxurious Festive Dining experience, visit Bodega & Grill on the picturesque patio by the pool. Dine to the sounds of live music, sing along to Christmas carols and watch in awe as Santa makes a guest appearance. The Christmas Set Menu at Bodega & Grill is from 18:30-22:00, is THB 1,390 net per set and kids below six years dine free when accompanied by a full paying adult.

Seedlings Restaurant – a social enterprise dining venue – offers up a unique Phuket Christmas Set Dinner. Celebrate Christmas with the delicious flavours of local Phuket cuisine and southern Thai favourites with exceptional views over the Laguna Golf Course. Highlights of the evening include a creative welcome drink and a visit from Santa. Phuket Christmas Set Dinner is from 18:30-21:00 and is THB890 net per set.

Head over to XANA Beach Club on Christmas Day to enjoy a delectable Christmas Brunch from 12:00-15:30. The lively atmosphere welcomes live music, Christmas Carols and a visit from Santa. THB 2,700 net per person includes free-flow soft drinks, and THB 3,900 net per person includes free-flow soft drinks, Chandon sparkling, beers, wines, spirits and cocktails. Prices for children are THB 900 net per child.

Celebrate New Year 2020 with friends and family! Spend the last day of 2019 together by the seaside at XANA beachfront with “Intergalactic Glam” themed gala dinner buffet. This extravagant feast features a live barbecue of lobster, smoked salmon and fresh oysters, including a carving station of imported prime rib, honey glazed BBQ ham and whole turkey trimmings. Thai and international cuisines, unlimited premium beverages and live entertainment will make for a celebratory atmosphere throughout the evening from 19:00-22:00, followed by countdown party “Lost in Space”. Entrance is THB 9,950 net per person and THB 3,000 net per child.

Ring in the New Year on Bang Tao beach at the XANA Lost in Space Countdown Party. Enjoy an enticing lineup of international DJs, and the dazzling fireworks show at midnight. The hip beach club with a chic vibe makes it the best place to countdown to 2020. Entrance fee is 500THB and includes one glass of delicious bubbly, local beer or house wine.

Angsana Laguna Phuket takes their festive season programme to new levels this year, with their signature vibrant enlivening experiences. For more information on our Festive Season promotions or to book a table, contact fb-reservation-lagunaphuket@angsana.com or 076-358500