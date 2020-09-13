A great start to Laguna Phuket’s Chill Chill Market

Sunday morning saw the first community-themed Chill Chill Morning Market at Canal Village organised by Laguna Phuket in adherence to regulations and safe distancing protocols of the local authorities. Locals and Laguna associates were able to sell a variety of their own homemade food and beverages, handicrafts and fresh local produce to the neighbourhood residents and visitors.

 

Set at the scenic shaded walkway fringing the lagoon between at Canal Village and Angsana Wedding Chapel, the event welcomed 500 Thai visitors and Laguna Phuket residents. With nearly 70 stalls including Angsana and Cassia hotel food booths, the guests enjoyed purchases of homemade delicacies and local produce along with complimentary aerobic classes and family lagoon ferry rides.

“The intent was to create a platform to empower our local community and staff impacted by the recent pandemic to present and market their own products to the Laguna residents and weekend visitors to our resort,” said Mr Ravi Chandran Managing Director of Laguna Phuket. “The event continues to reinforce our efforts to support the local community, but the most important thing is that everyone had fun!” added Mrs Passaraporn Kaotan, Operations Director, Laguna Lifestyle Services

The Chill Chill Morning Market at Canal Village will now be held on every Sunday morning from 7 am – 11 am, and a Night Market on every Tuesday evenings from 5 pm – 10 pm.
Visitors will enjoy performances, crafts, refreshments from food stalls with family activities. With health and safety protocols in place, the event is part of #StaySafeWithLagunaPhuket campaign.

 

Gareth Zebron
Gareth Zebron

Editor in Chief

Gareth is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. He works with writers and contributors, gathering articles and editorials to compile the magazine, and manages Real Life’s online presence. Gareth has worked in events, music, magazine publications, and digital marketing. A good day for him consists of a solid adventure on his bike or a good coffee with good people.


Warning: Parameter 2 to qtranxf_excludeUntranslatedPostComments() expected to be a reference, value given in /home/385949.cloudwaysapps.com/quuvqscsxw/public_html/wp-includes/class-wp-hook.php on line 287
""
1

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿

Your Nameyour full name
Previous
Next
FormCraft - WordPress form builder

47 Lagoon Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket 83110 Thailand Tel: +66 84 84 55 111, Fax: +66 (0) 76 32 44 48

Copyright © 2018 Railand Media Co., Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Privacy Policy

Join the RL Newsletter!

Join RL’s Exclusive Mailing List

RL’s bi-weekly newsletter brings all the latest uplifting and positive news in and around Phuket straight to your inbox. Sign up now!

""
1

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿

Your Nameyour full name
Previous
Next
FormCraft - WordPress form builder

Join the RL Newsletter!

Join RL’s Exclusive Mailing List

 

RL’s bi-weekly newsletter brings all the latest uplifting and positive news in and around Phuket straight to your inbox. Sign up now!

""
1

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿

Your Nameyour full name
Previous
Next
FormCraft - WordPress form builder

 
Send this to a friend