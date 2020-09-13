A great start to Laguna Phuket’s Chill Chill Market

Sunday morning saw the first community-themed Chill Chill Morning Market at Canal Village organised by Laguna Phuket in adherence to regulations and safe distancing protocols of the local authorities. Locals and Laguna associates were able to sell a variety of their own homemade food and beverages, handicrafts and fresh local produce to the neighbourhood residents and visitors.

Set at the scenic shaded walkway fringing the lagoon between at Canal Village and Angsana Wedding Chapel, the event welcomed 500 Thai visitors and Laguna Phuket residents. With nearly 70 stalls including Angsana and Cassia hotel food booths, the guests enjoyed purchases of homemade delicacies and local produce along with complimentary aerobic classes and family lagoon ferry rides.

“The intent was to create a platform to empower our local community and staff impacted by the recent pandemic to present and market their own products to the Laguna residents and weekend visitors to our resort,” said Mr Ravi Chandran Managing Director of Laguna Phuket. “The event continues to reinforce our efforts to support the local community, but the most important thing is that everyone had fun!” added Mrs Passaraporn Kaotan, Operations Director, Laguna Lifestyle Services

The Chill Chill Morning Market at Canal Village will now be held on every Sunday morning from 7 am – 11 am, and a Night Market on every Tuesday evenings from 5 pm – 10 pm.

Visitors will enjoy performances, crafts, refreshments from food stalls with family activities. With health and safety protocols in place, the event is part of #StaySafeWithLagunaPhuket campaign.