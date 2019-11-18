A Dream Brunch To Kick Off The Festive Season

Dream Beach Club is known for its colourful parties and events. On any given weekend, you can be sure to arrive at a lively party atmosphere with just the right combination of tunes, entertainment, food and people. To kick off this festive season, we attended Dream Beach Club’s famous Pool Party and Sunday Brunch. 

Let’s start with the food. The Sunday Brunch is a sumptuous array of imported and local seafood, sushi, BBQ and international favourites. Any sweet-toothed individuals will love the variety of desserts available. Thirsty? Stroll over to the bar where you’ll find cocktails, beer and more. Regardless of your appetite or dietary leanings, there’s something for everyone.

Now, the Pool Party. Settle down on one of the many sun-beds, or take a dip in the pool and swim over to the pool bar while an international Dj gets the music pumping in tune with the live saxophonist and percussion. To top it all off, dancers appear from nowhere, bringing with them the hype you’d expect at any pool party.

The party doesn’t stop there though. Dream Beach Club has a packed calendar of events for the 2019 festive season, so be sure to sign up to the RL newsletter for updates on Dream’s events. Enjoy the full event gallery below!

 

Gareth Zebron
Gareth Zebron

Editor in Chief

Gareth is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. He works with writers and contributors, gathering articles and editorials to compile the magazine, and manages Real Life’s online presence. Gareth has worked in events, music, magazine publications, and digital marketing. A good day for him consists of a solid adventure on his bike or a good coffee with good people.

