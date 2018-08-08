The Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation will host its annual fundraising sports event, the 14th Mai Khao Turtle Fun Run and Half Marathon 2018 on Sunday, October 21, from 5:30– 8:30 at the Phuket Gateway. The event is hoping to attract more than 4,500 runners.

In addition to the previously held 3km family run, 5km fun run and 10km mini-marathon, there will be a new, more challenging run at a 21km half marathon distance as well as a VIP run on all distances.

The half marathon race starts at 5.30 am at Phuket Gateway and goes northwest along the Haad Sai Kaew beach towards Thao Thep Krasatti bridge, pass the rural road No. 3006, run along the road – Pi Lai viewpoint area before looping back in front of the beach club and returning along the T. Baan Tha Nun to the iconic Sarasin bridge before finishing where it started.

The entry fee is 400 Baht per person for the 5km run; 500 Baht per person for mini marathon; 650 Baht per person for the half marathon; 1500 Baht per person for VIP the runs for all distances (with a guaranteed trophy) and 1,500 Baht per family (2 adults and maximum 2 children aged under 12 years old) for 3km family run.

The money raised will go towards to The Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation, which is committed to the wellbeing of the sea turtles that nest in the Mai Khao beach and the surrounding areas.

Online registration is available until September 30 on phuketsoftevents.com (registration closes when it hits 4,500 entrants.)

Walk-in registration is also available at The Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation, JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa, October 1 – 10, from 10:00 – 17:00. All registered runners will receive a running shirt and a medal.

Awards will be handed out, based on chip time for each age group category, to the top five male and female finishers in each of the three race categories. The 1st – 5th finishers, overall category of 5k, 10k and 21k will also receive trophies and gift vouchers.

For more information visit The Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation on Facebook