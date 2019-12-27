24 Hour Race Thailand is a relay run event hosted by students from UWC Thailand. The race will take place at the Thanyapura track field from 18th to 19th January 2020.

The aim of the 24 Hour Race is to raise awareness about human trafficking, wherein every 24 hours, 5500 children, women and men become victims of slavery. This event is organized to “Run for The Freedom of Others” and all the profits will be donated to non-profit organizations like Child Rescue Nepal.

Runners who wish to run can sign up with a team of 8 people and run for 24 hours or a group of 4 people and run for 2.4 hours, we also have an option for children to run for 24 minutes too! Not everybody needs to run, walking is also fine – it’s all about the general movement.

During the event, each participant will receive a race pack, an excellent offer for a stay at Thanyapura Health and Sports Resort Phuket. Not to mention the exercise and the opportunity to have fun with friends while supporting a good cause!

You can sign up NOW as a team or an individual by visiting uwcthailand.ac.th/24-hour-race