13th Laguna Phuket Marathon

Yet again runners from around the globe are racing to Phuket…to race. More than 8000 of them will ascent on the island this coming weekend to take part in what is the 13th edition of Laguna Phuket Marathon.

It all starts on Saturday, June 9, at sunset, when the athletes representing 50 different countries, will compete on 2km (you know, for kids!), 5km (you know, for beginners), and 10.5 km (you know, for passionate amateurs and some pros too!) distances.

The main event kicks off on Sunday, June 10, when the Half Marathon (21.097km), Marathon (42.195km) and Marathon Team Relay, which is a new addition this year, will take place in the early morning (like really early – at sunrise).

Naturally, the runners don’t just run for the heck of it. While personal reasons may vary from running towards something or running away from something else, many will take part in this particular run, which has been certified by AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races) to qualify a for the world-famous Boston Marathon. From Phuket to Boston, now that’s a proper challenge!

If you’re not a runner and are wondering why have you just spent a few minutes of your precious time reading about a running event, here’s the good news – you can join too! If not as a runner, then as a spectator. The atmosphere at the finish line of the Laguna Phuket Marathon is known to be splendid, and this being the 13th edition, the athletes will need all the luck and support they can get. See you there then, right?

Here is the full schedule of the event:

Saturday 9th June 2018

16:15 – 2Km Kids Run Start.

17:00 – 10.5Km Run Start.

17:20 – 5Km Run Start.

18:00 – Prize presentation ceremony for Overall Winners.

18:30 – Awards collection for Top 3 Age Group winners, all distances.

Sunday 10th June 2018

4:30 – Marathon and Marathon Team Relay Start.

5:30 – Half Marathon Start.

7:20 (approx.) – First finisher Half Marathon.

7:45 (approx.) – First finisher Marathon.

8:30 – Prize presentation ceremony for Overall Winners.

9:30 – Awards collection for Top 3 Age Group winners, all distances.

12:00 – Race Finish.

Learn more at phuketmarathon.com