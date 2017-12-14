If parties are your natural environment, Phuket at the end of 2017 and all the way into 2018 will feel just right. Not that the island suffered from a lack of festivities in the past, but what’s in store for the next couple of months, is about to take Phuket’s party scene to a whole new level. So, if you are in a mood for some dancing, write down that name – VIBES Phuket.

What hides under it, are 60 beach party events, each with its own theme and headlining DJ. Yes, you’ve read it right – 60, six zero. VIBES Phuket, Asia’s first Beach Party Season organized at Catch Beach Club, premiered on December 1 and will continue right through to April 14, 2018. That alone is a reason enough to book a trip to Phuket, but we have even more.

The Venue

Having moved from Surin Beach to Bangtao Beach, the venue is known by many as “Phuket’s Most Fashionable Beach Club” and has been voted as one of the “World’s Best Beach Bars” by CNN Travel. In its new location, Catch Beach Club elevates the concept of a “beach party”. The elegance of the club perfectly combines luxury with fun. There is no sketchy full-moon party vibe here, only a classy crowd with their hands in the air under the stars.

The Sounds

VIBES Phuket has been able to book some House music A-listers for their weekly parties. Claptone (December 1st, 2017), ranked number 69 on DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs, kicked off the line-up and the upcoming events include performances from House music legends such as Roger Sanchez (multiple dates), Mark Knight (February 17, 2018), Erick Morillo (March 10th, 2018), and Bob Sinclair, with dates yet to be announced. Also, one thing is for sure; there are bound to be a few surprises that pop up all season long!

The Island

Phuket is a paradise. Heading down to one of the most famous islands in Southern Thailand is a trip worth making, event or no event. And now, with the VIBES Phuket season in full swing, how can you say no to an extended trip?! Party your nights away at Catch Beach Club on the weekends with VIBES Phuket, and spend some time during the weekdays or the afternoons before the parties exploring Phuket’s multiple wonders.

Need more reasons to get excited about VIBES? How about the fact that the entry to all the events is FREE! Of course, if you want to, you can book cocktail tables (starting at 7,500 Baht), all the way to super VIP packages, with varying drink menus and other perks.

Learn more and make your booking on vibesphket.com and follow the VIBES Phuket official Facebook page for news and updates.

Enjoy some more pictures of VIBES Phuket