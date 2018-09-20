14th anniversary might not be a milestone one, but it deserves to be marked. Especially when it’s the anniversary of one of the best-loved homegrown brands in Phuket. This Saturday, September 22, Twinpalms celebrates its 14th birthday at Catch Beach Club – and you’re invited!

First things first – the entrance is free for anyone wishing to join the party (hooray!), and in the spirit of inclusive hospitality, drinks’ prices are reduced that night. There is, however, one condition – you have to be wearing white. It’s a long-running tradition at Catch Beach to enforce a strict white dress code at its parties and this year is no different.

The event kicks off at 9 pm with resident DJs Romain Pelletti, Joey Adisak, Fred Jungo and Shane Ob on the decks. Live musicians and dancers will keep the party going until the small hours. Plan for a lazy Sunday.

And while the event is free, there are of course VIP packages available, with tables, free flow drinks and food packages starting at 10,000 THB and going all the way up to 50,000 THB for 10 guests’ tables.

For more information and bookings email book@catchbeachclub.com.