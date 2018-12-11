Mykonos, Cancun, Ibiza…Phuket. Thanks to Catch Beach Club, our island is joining the exclusive club of the world’s best party destinations.

For the party-going crowd in Phuket the equation is simple – beach club equals Catch Beach Club. For 12 years now, Catch has been synonymous with beachside entertainment on the island, and rightly so – splendid setting in Bang Tao, focus on quality house music, great food, all this made Catch an iconic Phuket destination. But it takes more to gain a spot on the international party map, and this year Catch is doing what it takes to take Phuket’s party scene to the next level.

Before we talk quality, let’s talk quantity. Last year the club rotated four different party themes, which changed every Friday. This year the parties will take place…daily! Throughout the peak season, from late December to mid-February, guests are invited to enjoy a completely different party vibe each night. Makes sense – for Phuket holidaymakers, every day is the weekend. In addition, daytime parties will be a thing this season, with DJ sessions taking place at Catch at the sunset hours between 4 and 7pm.

But it’s not just that there will be many parties, each will be unique, thanks to creative themes applied. There will be Bohemia, best described as a crossover between Burning Man and the original Mad Max, but set on the beach; a white-dominated Garden Of Eden with floral details; Blacklight with the whole place going dark, except for fluorescent lights; Le Cirque distinguished by plenty of live performances, guys on stilts, girls doing aerial silk, cotton candy vendors; FAME! with a disco vibe and paparazzi welcoming the guests at the doors, and many more. And to further elevate the experience, Catch hired six permanent dancers and adorned them with ingenious costumes created by a Bangkok fashion designer, and to top things off there will be aerial shows, pole dancers, and mind-blowing live saxophone sets.

The new, upgraded Catch experience will also see a long list of world-class DJs behind the club’s decks, including a UK duo of Prok & Fitch on the New Year’s Eve, 6 dates with DJ Rae from the UK as well as Erick Morillo, Mark Knight and Bob Sinclar on January 11, 18 and 26 respectively – all these heavyweight champions of house scene prove that Catch deserves its spot amongst world’s best beach clubs.

The list of events planned for this high season goes all the way to April and can be found on the club’s Facebook page (facebook.com/catchbeachclub/events), and with entries such as Girls Night Out or Russian Xmas, it’s guaranteed to get the attention of partygoers – in Phuket, and beyond.

For bookings contact book@catchbeachclub.com or 065 348 2017. Learn more on catchbeachclub.com