Building on the success of the Phuket International Boat Show (PIMEX), the inaugural PHUKET RENDEZVOUS will be held at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina from 4-7 January 2018 and will welcome an unprecedented number of exhibitors, sponsors, visitors and seminar speakers to the island.

As well as showcasing over 50 premium yachts in the marina and over another dozen brands in the exhibition hall, the PHUKET RENDEZVOUS will also feature the world’s leading exotic car companies, watchmakers, iconic fashion brands, luxury properties, gourmet cuisine and bespoke travel organisers as well as specialists in the art and investment sectors.

For four days, Royal Phuket Marina will be transformed into a bustling hub for all things luxury, whilst highlighting Phuket as one of Asia’s premier cruising destinations and guaranteeing maritime heaven for leisure boating enthusiasts as well as the 10,000 expected guests, who will be introduced to an innovative approach to integrating exhibits, products and services.

As Gulu Lalvani, CEO, Royal Phuket Marina explains; “the PHUKET RENDEZVOUS and Royal Phuket Marina have the same goals; to promote Phuket and the marine industry whilst presenting a luxury leisure lifestyle, which can be appreciated by everyone”.

The visitor experience will be enhanced by stimulation of all the senses whilst taking full advantage of the comprehensive selection of tasting events, workshops and activities programme. The event will provide a platform for regional and international brands, exporters, distributors, and retailers to introduce and familiarise their luxury products to the world’s fastest-growing market for high-end luxury lifestyle products. The exhibition hall, covering over 2,000sq.m. will attract over 100 luxury brands and visitors from 50 countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. As General Manager, Nicolas Monges explains, “Our Mission is to offer the most effective platform for every brand displayed, to capture and interact with the largest and most relevant targeted audience.”

This approach is certainly paying off, with an early exhibitor list already boasting top brands such as Simpson Marine, San Lorenzo, Monte Carlo, Beneteau, Lagoon, Viking Yachts, Princess Yachts, Lee Marine, Jim Thompson, Andara, The Slate and Coldwell Banker.

Mike Simpson, Group Managing Director of Simpson Marine Ltd. said; “having been mainstay exhibitors at PIMEX boat shows for many years, Simpson Marine is delighted to be exhibiting at the inaugural PHUKET RENDEZVOUS. As in previous years we will showcase a selection of sailing and motor yachts from some of the world’s leading shipyards, represented in Asia by Simpson Marine. We will be hosting lifestyle events throughout PHUKET RENDEZVOUS to entertain our visitors and yachting friends. We look forward to a successful first edition of this yachting and lifestyle event.”

The co-located Seminar will feature a number of high-profile speakers covering varied topics such as the Government’s position on Superyacht charters, On-water Safety, Private Equity Investment, the Marina Industry in Asia and Mixology.

In recent years, Asia has emerged as the single largest and fastest growing market for high-end luxury lifestyle products in the world. And with Thailand currently investing US$ 900 million in new luxury developments on Phuket, participants at PHUKET RENDEZVOUS 2018 are ideally positioned to benefit from the rapid expansion of high-income earners. The event will generate over US$20 million PR value in the next six months, so for business partners, sponsors and supporters, PHUKET RENDEZVOUS can provide a unique opportunity to interact directly with High Net Worth Individuals, high-society VIP’s and their families, guests and business associates.

Apart from the fantastic maritime displays and luxury lifestyle exhibits, visitors will be treated to a series of well-curated workshops and activities which will appeal to all the senses – from photography and art workshops to food and beverage demonstrations, plus a wide range of interactive pursuits, with a kid’s zone plus educational and fun activities.

The organisers will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of their iconic YACHT STYLE publication with the launch of the Christofle Yacht Style Awards, an annual event recognizing the best of the maritime industry in Asia, and there will also be a special edition of L’OFFICIEL PHUKET, a new magazine presenting all that the island has to offer, including high-end spas, boutique resorts, and the best cuisine experiences.

Superyachts will be moored at the nearby Koh Rang Noi and parties interested in buying or chartering will be taken out to the luxury island by private tender to discuss their requirements with the superyacht representatives. For convenience, boat owners will also be able to moor their own craft at Koh Rang Noi and catch a regular tender straight into Royal Phuket Marina, where a plethora of food and beverage options await visitors, together with a luxurious VIP lounge, sponsored, designed, decorated and furnished by Jim Thompson.

Other highlights will include classic car parades, sea trials, test drives, art exhibitions, fashion shows, bartender and barista competitions, live bands and parties galore; something for everyone to enjoy!

The organisers, ASIA RENDEZVOUS PTE LTD., working with global partners, sister events SINGAPORE RENDEZVOUS and the new PENANG RENDEZVOUS, plus their own 20 publications throughout South East Asia, are perfectly placed to promote PHUKET RENDEZVOUS to ensure exhibitors and visitors will enjoy the best selection of marine and luxury lifestyle brands, in a unique and atmospheric venue with a myriad of side events and activities that guarantee an unforgettable experience.

Learn more on phuketboatshow.com