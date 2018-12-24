Happy New York!

Imagine waking up on New Year’s Day and instead of the usual hangover and some well-intended New Year’s resolutions, having fantastic memories of the night before and tickets for a VIP trip to New York in your hand. Thanks to Dream Beach Club, Phuket, this is not just a dream.

Ask anyone who’s been in Phuket a while – the best way to keep the flame of love for the island alive is to get some distance on it, to change the perspective every once in a while. How about a New York rooftop perspective for example? And not just any rooftop but THE go-to rooftop lounge to be seen at in NYC – the PHD-Lounge set atop the Dream Downtown Hotel, New York.

This VIP access to PHD-Lounge is just one part of the spectacular prize package Dream Beach Club Phuket offers up for their Near Year’s Eve Party lucky draw. The lucky winner will also make use of return flight tickets from Bangkok to New York and enjoy four nights stay in NYC’s Dream Downtown Hotel.

Now that’s how you kick a New Year off! But even without this ultimate lucky draw, the White & Gold Nye 2018 Party at Dream Beach Club looks like the place to be this December 31. Just take look at the lineup for the night. Headed by a DJ set from no other than the legendary Faithless it will feature performances from Errol Reid – Live, Axwell / Swedish House Mafia and Warrior Grooves – all this in an iconic beachside setting of Dream Beach Club Phuket. Entry to the White & Gold Nye 2018 Party costs THB 2000 nett and includes a complimentary drink, NYE Gala Dinner which runs from 7 to 10pm is priced at THB 5900 ++ and NYE VIP and Party Packages start from THB 35,000 ++ for 4 persons and come with free flow premium bar from 9pm to 1am.

But wait, there’s more, Dream Beach Club has an impressive list of events planned for this season, including a Christmas Eve Gala Dinner and Party and Christmas Day BBQ Buffet Lunch and Brunch & Pool Party (featuring an exclusive DJ set by Freemasons), a New Year’s Day BBQ Party and a From Russia With Love Brunch & Pool Party on January 6, to name just a few. And then, starting from December 8, Soul Heaven Saturdays will feature weekly soul and disco pool parties with a cool Ibiza vibe from international DJs such as Sandy Rivera, Barbara Tucker, Viki Love, Grant Collins and more.



The menus and artists’ lineups are too extensive to feature them all here, but by following Dream Beach Club on facebook.com/dreambeachphuket you can keep track of things and…live the dream!

For further information on VIP Packages, menus and bookings call +66 (0) 98 048 3500, email reservations@dreambeachclub.com or visit dreambeachclub.com.