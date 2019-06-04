Full-Circle Beach Clean Up By Oceans For All

Almost 80 people responded to Oceans For All call to action and joined the first Full-Circle Beach Clean Upin Phuket.

The clean up kicked off with a yoga session led by Jack Farras from the Yoga Republic and held at Café del Mar beach club in Kamala. Properly stretched, the yogis than proceeded to clean Kamala beach.

Unlike during other such events, the trash was sorted during the cleanup, to be later recycled, instead of ending up in a landfill or incinerators. Those three steps – Pick-up. Sort. Recycle – are the foundation of the Full-Circle Beach Clean Up.

Following the cleanup, the participants enjoyed a 20% discount on lunch at Café del Mar.

Oceans For All, a new nonprofit aiming at protecting Phuket’s greatest natural resource – the ocean, has plenty of exciting project in the pipeline, including the development of Phuket’s own on-land coral farm. Make sure to pick up the next, Jully issue of RL Magazine for an exclusive interview with the organization’s CEO, David Martin.

Learn more on oceansforallfoundation.org