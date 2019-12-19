Dream Beach Club’s Epic Festive Season

Staying true to form, Dream Beach club has lined up an impressive festive season programme guaranteed to keep even the most avid party-goer satisfied.

Kicking off the Dream festive calendar is the Forever Jackson Tribute Concert this Saturday, December 21st. It is followed on the 22nd by the Pirates of The Andaman Brunch Pool Party. The sumptuous Christmas Eve dinner on December 24th will be set up for families on the seaside, for a unique family island dining experience.

On Christmas day, guests can indulge in the specially prepared turkey buffet along with a BBQ of fresh local specialities and imported delicacies. Live entertainment from Jessie Cassin (New Zealand Idols top 10) will be followed by resident DJs, musicians, B-Boy dancers and Dream’s legendary dancers.

To get you in the mood for the New Year, join in the fun for the Mad Hatter Tea Party Brunch on Sunday, December 29th, where you’re encouraged to show up with your most fashionable hat for the special high-tea and Sunday brunch.

Dream’s Kandiland New Year’s Eve party is set to be a party of note, with featured performances from Warrior Grooves, James Cain and Viki Love. Keeping the crowd going will also be live aerial and dance performances, guest musicians, Dream’s dancers, a spectacular fireworks display and more.

When you thought there was nothing else to look forward to, the Hangover Pool Party is there to ease you into 2020. “Wrath of the Grapes” will be set poolside, with live cooking stations and the soothing sounds of DJ Steve.

Check out the full calendar of events here and make your booking before space runs out!