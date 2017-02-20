It seems the paradise that is Phuket has attracted yet another Hollywood Star, this time, in the form of the one-and-only, Leonardo DiCaprio.

The star, perhaps best known for his early career performance in Titanic, but also more recent box office hits such as The Wolf of Wall Street and The Revenant, is taking a break in Phuket. It appears the star is returning to the scene of the his 2000 movie, The Beach, which was partly filmed on the famous Koh Phi Phi. Other scenes were filmed in Thailand’s Khao Yai National Park (where DiCaprio cliff dives).

There was a recent sighting of Leo at Catch Beach Club in Phuket and rumours are that he is staying at Amanpuri Resort. The question is – is Leo here for a vacation or perhaps scouting the place for a new movie? Perhaps a new documentary? Leo has, in recent years, taken a firm stance on environmental issues. It would make sense, as a nature lover, to come back to the beautiful land that is Phuket, but one can’t help but wonder if there’s more to the visit than just a vacation.

Either way, if you’re out and about in Phuket in the next few days, don’t be too surprised if you stumble upon a Hollywood star. Make sure you’re carrying a pen and paper to get that signature.