Quarantine Diaries: Khun Ya

‘Quarantine Diaries’ is a series of stories collected from individuals and families whose lives have been directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Khun Jantakarn (Ya) is a housewife living in Kamala, Phuket. She used to work as a waitress in a hotel, but now she stays at home to look after her three children. Seven family members are living in her one-room house: her parents; her husband and three children. Her husband, a marble setter, can no longer work because of COVID-19. Her father is a Civil Defence Volunteer who manages parking at one of Kamala markets, but now that the market is closed, they don’t know if he will be paid.

Regardless of their financial situation Khun Ya is currently very happy cooking and looking after her children. She is not worried as Kamala OrBorTor has given them ‘a survival bag’ of basic food supplies. Also, in Kamala, kind people are giving away cooked food, but she hasn’t taken any of this as she says some people are poorer than her and are in greater need.

It is sweltering at the moment, and so, during the day, Khun Ya sits outside her house on the road. Without school, the children are sleeping more and watching TV. Her eldest daughter Anda is 9 years old and is missing school very much. Anda attends Kamala School and is doing very well in her English and Mathematics, and Science in English classes taught free of charge by Phuket Has Been Good To Us (PHBGTU) Teachers. Khun Ya is very grateful to PHBGTU for these free classes. She believes it is crucial for Anda to learn English, but she wouldn’t be able to afford to hire a teacher.

Phuket Has Been Good To Us urgently needs your help to be able to continue to teach Anda and her friends.

