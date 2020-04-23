Quarantine Diaries: Khun Fern

‘Quarantine Diaries’ is a series of stories collected from individuals and families whose lives have been directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Khun Phornthida (Fern) lives in Kamala, Phuket and has been working in a small massage salon next to PHBGTU’s office for two years. The salon had to close due to COVID-19, and she is left with no income. Khun Fern has a 3-year-old son, and just before the lockdown, she sent him to stay with his Auntie and Grandmother in Isan to keep him safe. Needless to say, she is worried about him and is scared he might get sick, but she knows her sister and mother are taking good care of him. She told us that she feels lucky to live in Kamala as the OrBorTor gave her a food parcel and generous people in the village have been helping the poor by cooking free meals every day.

Trying to stay positive, while coping with unemployment and being far from her family, Khun Fern keeps happy by exercising and focusing on housework. She really misses her son and cannot wait for things to get back to normal so he can come home and attend Kamala School. She is grateful that he will be able to join the PHBGTU English Programme at the school: ‘English is very important for his future’, she said, ‘it will help my son get a well-paid job’.

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted Phuket Has Been Good To Us’ finances. With fundraising events cancelled the charity has lost a significant revenue stream. They urgently need your help to ensure they can continue to teach English for free to less privileged children like Fern’s son. Every contribution is essential, no matter how small. Please help by donating today:

