Introducing Quarantine Diaries

Wherever you live, whatever you do, your life has been affected in some way by the COVID-19 pandemic and the socio-economic impact it has had on lives worldwide. This is true regardless of your nationality, your race, your income level or your title – if you’re human, you’ve felt the changes.

Unfortunately, many have felt the consequences of this pandemic in a much more real way. While the majority of the population has been forced out of work and left in a desperate situation, the more fortunate few have been relegated to their homes to work in air-conditioned home offices with a steady internet connection.

In collaboration with the fantastic people at Phuket Has Been Good To Us, we will bring you stories and images from the people and families that keep Phuket alive and give the island paradise it’s signature welcoming culture and hospitality. Our sincere hope is that you will be moved to step up and make a difference.