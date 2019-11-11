Being Kind To Your Mind

Have you ever wrestled with your thoughts at night and wished you could press the stop button?

Have you ever created lots of worrying future scenarios that could potentially happen, feel anxious about them, and then realise that they never actually happen?

Have you ever said something you immediately regretted because it came out so fast that your mind had no time to filter it?

“Yes!” I can hear you saying, and want you to know you are not alone. These are common experiences for all of us. Minds have a habit of wandering off and ending up in some pretty strange places when left unnoticed. They drag up stuff from the past and create worrying future scenarios that will probably never happen. The great thing is that our minds are trainable!

By training our minds with an attitude of kindness (it can be tricky at first so we need our own love), we can transform our lives. I am so grateful to be able to say that with a bit of effort and a curious spirit, practising mindfulness has transformed my mind and now I have the privilege to teach this practice to others.

October 10th, 2019 is World Mental Health Day, which begs the question, what are we doing to take care of our own minds? In a busy world with so much technology and so much to do, surely this is a priority.

We brush our teeth for a few minutes a day to clean them and make sure they remain healthy, but how often do we pause and examine what is happening in our own minds?

Here are some ways that you can be kind to your mind:

Connect deeply to nature! Some doctors in the U.K have been prescribing nature to patients in light of research showing its positive impact on mental wellbeing.

Train the mind with an attitude of kindness and begin a short meditation or mindfulness course. There are some great apps out there to help you get started, such as Insight Timer, Headspace and Smiling Mind

Remember to talk to someone if you feel you need support.