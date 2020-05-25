A Letter from Teachers in COVID 19 Times

Dear Parents,

Please don’t be stressed with the online learning and homework of your children. In August, I will do my very best that your child will be back in line. I am a teacher, and that is my profession.

What I will not be able to fix, are social-emotional traumas, which will hinder your child’s brain from learning. That is the reason that for me in these difficult times you must attend to your child with love, empathy and patience.

No child is ahead, and no child is behind. Your child is precisely where they should be!

With warm regards,
Your Child’s Teacher

Philipp Graf von Hardenberg
Philipp Graf von Hardenberg

Dr. h.c. Philipp Graf von Hardenberg is Founder of the Yaowawit School Kapong in Phang Nga (yaowawit.org), President of the Thanyapura Health and Sports Resort Phuket (thanyapura.com), Chairman of the United World College Thailand (uwcthailand.ac.th) and a member of the International Development Committee of the United World College (uwc.org) movement


Warning: Parameter 2 to qtranxf_excludeUntranslatedPostComments() expected to be a reference, value given in /home/385949.cloudwaysapps.com/quuvqscsxw/public_html/wp-includes/class-wp-hook.php on line 287
Join the RL Newsletter!

Join RL’s Exclusive Mailing List

RL’s bi-weekly newsletter brings all the latest uplifting and positive news in and around Phuket straight to your inbox. Sign up now!

""
1

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿

Your Nameyour full name
Previous
Next
FormCraft - WordPress form builder

Join the RL Newsletter!

Join RL’s Exclusive Mailing List

 

RL’s bi-weekly newsletter brings all the latest uplifting and positive news in and around Phuket straight to your inbox. Sign up now!

""
1

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿

Your Nameyour full name
Previous
Next
FormCraft - WordPress form builder

 
Send this to a friend