A Letter from Teachers in COVID 19 Times

Dear Parents,

Please don’t be stressed with the online learning and homework of your children. In August, I will do my very best that your child will be back in line. I am a teacher, and that is my profession.

What I will not be able to fix, are social-emotional traumas, which will hinder your child’s brain from learning. That is the reason that for me in these difficult times you must attend to your child with love, empathy and patience.

No child is ahead, and no child is behind. Your child is precisely where they should be!

With warm regards,

Your Child’s Teacher