6 Ways to Balance Out Online Learning: Sport & Movement

Get active through Sport and movement

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), every student should do at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous-intensity physical activity daily. With our daily movements being limited from the bedroom to the bathroom and the kitchen, the importance of consciously moving has significantly increased.

The unconscious activities that keep us moving and active have dwindled, and for those of us with a pedometer, you will notice how little steps we are currently taking during the day. This places an even greater emphasis on moving for a purpose. During a normal school day, on our outdoors, open-air campus and through their Physical and Health Education classes and the after school teams and clubs, our students walk plenty of meters each day. This is no longer the case.

Being physically active not only has the health benefits we are all aware of (staying healthy, increased muscle strength and endurance) but moreover, it keeps us mentally fit and in balance. Our current secondary school Physical Education classes are geared to exactly that: “how physical activity has a positive impact on our brains and our mental well being”.

Nowadays, there is a lot of research available that stresses the importance of physical activity to improve concentration levels and our mood. In times like these, where we are not using our bodies for what they are made; physical activity, we need to take conscious action to ensure we are staying healthy, both physically as mentally. The most effective form of exercise for increasing mental performance is aerobic exercise (also known as cardio), according to John Ratey M.D in his book Spark.

Our primary school students are working at home on their weekly activity log, aiming to stay active for a minimum of 15 – 30 minutes each day. In our online face to face synchronous lessons, we reflect on the intensity of the activities for our body systems. We continue to engage with our students and empower them to be in control of their own learning and well-being. Reflecting on the intensity of their workout, using their heart, lungs and muscles will provide them with a chance to make well-informed decisions for the days and weeks to come.