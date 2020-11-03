OFA Diveathon – Event Gallery

Last weekend’s Diveathon at Headstart saw volunteers from around the island and young divers gathered together at the international school’s swimming pool for 24 hours of dive training and underwater fun.

The 24hrs of diving saw divers make a total of 72 dives, with Oceans For All team members providing entertainment at the bottom of the pool and participating sponsors such as PADI, Aqua Lung, All 4 Diving, Aquamaster Thailand, Aloha Diving, The Junk Liveaboards, Big Blue Diving Khao Lak and Amazing Phuket Adventures making sure everyone was safe, fed and taken care of.

The 24hrs of diving raised 40,000 THB in support of ocean conservation and the Oceans For All foundation. Check out the full event gallery below and to keep up to date with the foundation’s latest efforts, like and follow their Facebook and Instagram pages.

 

 

 

Gareth Zebron
Gareth Zebron

Editor in Chief

Gareth is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. He works with writers and contributors, gathering articles and editorials to compile the magazine, and manages Real Life’s online presence. Gareth has worked in events, music, magazine publications, and digital marketing. A good day for him consists of a solid adventure on his bike or a good coffee with good people.

""
1

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿

Your Nameyour full name
Previous
Next
FormCraft - WordPress form builder

47 Lagoon Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket 83110 Thailand Tel: +66 92 336 6587, Fax: +66 (0) 76 32 44 48

Copyright © 2018 Railand Media Co., Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Privacy Policy

Join the RL Newsletter!

Join RL’s Exclusive Mailing List

RL’s bi-weekly newsletter brings all the latest uplifting and positive news in and around Phuket straight to your inbox. Sign up now!

""
1

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿

Your Nameyour full name
Previous
Next
FormCraft - WordPress form builder

Join the RL Newsletter!

Join RL’s Exclusive Mailing List

 

RL’s bi-weekly newsletter brings all the latest uplifting and positive news in and around Phuket straight to your inbox. Sign up now!

""
1

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿

Your Nameyour full name
Previous
Next
FormCraft - WordPress form builder

 
Send this to a friend