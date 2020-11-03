OFA Diveathon – Event Gallery

Last weekend’s Diveathon at Headstart saw volunteers from around the island and young divers gathered together at the international school’s swimming pool for 24 hours of dive training and underwater fun.

The 24hrs of diving saw divers make a total of 72 dives, with Oceans For All team members providing entertainment at the bottom of the pool and participating sponsors such as PADI, Aqua Lung, All 4 Diving, Aquamaster Thailand, Aloha Diving, The Junk Liveaboards, Big Blue Diving Khao Lak and Amazing Phuket Adventures making sure everyone was safe, fed and taken care of.

The 24hrs of diving raised 40,000 THB in support of ocean conservation and the Oceans For All foundation. Check out the full event gallery below and to keep up to date with the foundation’s latest efforts, like and follow their Facebook and Instagram pages.