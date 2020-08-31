Oceans For All Tidies up Kamala Beach

It was a rainy start to the day when we arrived at InterContinental Phuket Resort this last Saturday morning for Oceans For All‘s beach cleanup programme. Nevertheless, a good turnout for the morning yoga session by Yoga Republic showed signs of a good turnout for the day’s activities.

The group started to grow as we all gathered under the beachfront gazebo for a pre-walk briefing by the foundation’s co-founder, David Martin. With the rain reduced to a drizzle, we made our way down what was an unsightly, garbage-strewn beach.

Along with the successful extraction of an enormous, knotted ball of fishing net caught in some driftwood, the group collected large bags of plastics, glass, foam and other materials on the walk back up the beach. All in all, the beach cleaning crowd pulled in a massive 300kg worth of trash off the coastline.

Back at the pavilion, Whale Tail Phuket introduced the group to their upcycling process. The organisation uses plastic bottle caps and processes them into keyrings, ornaments and other accessories and ornaments.

Follow the foundation on Facebook and Instagram for updates and their latest events.

Gareth Zebron
Gareth Zebron

Editor in Chief

Gareth is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. He works with writers and contributors, gathering articles and editorials to compile the magazine, and manages Real Life’s online presence. Gareth has worked in events, music, magazine publications, and digital marketing. A good day for him consists of a solid adventure on his bike or a good coffee with good people.


Send this to a friend