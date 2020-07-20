Marine Conservation and Sunday Brunch 101

Deep blue skies and a pleasant drive down to Panwa were the precursors to a lovely day out at Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort, and the perfect accompaniment to a great cause.

 

After months of preparation and careful work with the Phuket Marine Biological Centre, Phuket’s very own marine conservation organisation – Oceans For All – safely released the one-year-old brown-banded bamboo sharks into the clear waters of Panwa Bay.

By encouraging the public to adopt a shark, through their ‘Adopt a Baby Shark’ initiative, the foundation has had success in their Shark Breeding and release project. This effort helps restore balance to the marine ecosystem.

 

 

Sunday’s event began with a sumptuous brunch prepared by the talented food and beverage team at Pullman Phuket Panwa. Relaxing to the sounds of soothing live music, children took advantage of the resort’s massive pool while the adults indulged in the mouthwatering spread and enjoyed the views of Panwa Bay.

The tide went out later in the afternoon, and with guidance from the foundation’s team and Pullman staff, guests walked down to the water’s edge. Each one-year-old brown-banded bamboo shark was then carefully released by its adopter and a trained foundation member.

 

 

Phuket’s new governor, Narong Woonchiew, graced the event when he arrived to see the baby sharks released. Later, he sat down to discuss the work of the foundation with founders David Martin and Thibault Salaun, as well as the resort’s GM, Vincent Delsol.

 

 

If you’d like to learn more about or support the foundation’s efforts, visit www.oceansforallfoundation.org. Be sure to keep up with hotels and resorts like Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort, who are doing their part to maintain balance in the marine ecosystem.

 

 

