Lunch for the Oceans – Event Gallery

We arrived at a fully booked Lunch For The Oceans event this last Tuesday, where Oceans For All founders took the time to share the foundation’s mission and experience in ocean conservation. Co-founder David Martin explained the efforts currently underway, including their Mermaid Garden project, Pure Shores and others.

The special vegetarian menu was served by the event host, Maison Napoleon, while guests learned about the state of the oceans and how we can all make a difference in conserving the fragile eco-system. Lunch was followed by a trivia quiz with guests receiving special prizes from the foundation’s partners. Enjoy the event gallery below!