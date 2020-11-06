Lunch for the Oceans – Event Gallery

We arrived at a fully booked Lunch For The Oceans event this last Tuesday, where Oceans For All founders took the time to share the foundation’s mission and experience in ocean conservation. Co-founder David Martin explained the efforts currently underway, including their Mermaid Garden project, Pure Shores and others.

The special vegetarian menu was served by the event host, Maison Napoleon, while guests learned about the state of the oceans and how we can all make a difference in conserving the fragile eco-system. Lunch was followed by a trivia quiz with guests receiving special prizes from the foundation’s partners. Enjoy the event gallery below!

Gareth Zebron
Gareth Zebron

Editor in Chief

Gareth is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. He works with writers, contributors and local talent to produce content and manages Real Life’s online presence. Gareth has worked in events, music, magazine publications, and digital marketing. A good day for him consists of a solid adventure on his bike or a good coffee with good people.

Send this to a friend