20 Sustainable Things You Can Do in 2020

With climate change being one of the biggest trending topics of 2019, we should all be aware that making an impact for good starts with each one of us choosing to “be the change”.

While you may not be able to solve climate change on your own, we each can make a difference by making choices that prioritise the health of our planet.

The 6 R’s of sustainability, which go beyond the catchy “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle are: Rethink, Refuse, Reduce, Reuse/Repair, Recycle/ Rot and Replace/ Rebuy.

There are probably more than two thousand and twenty ways you can be more sustainable in 2020, here are 20 ways you can start to “be the change you want to see in the world”.

Rethink – by making choices that put sustainability at the centre we can use our consumer power to reduce the impact on the planet by choosing less, choosing better and choosing differently.

Practice minimalism Read labels Switch to sustainable alternatives Plan ahead to reduce waste

Refuse – In a society so driven with consumption we unconsciously use up resources. By refusing items we don’t need we can reduce their demand and the waste generated.

Avoid single-use products Refuse giveaways and “freebies” Go digital with mail and subscriptions

Reduce – In sustainability, LESS really is MORE.

Unplug yourself as well as your appliances. Share/ Borrow appliances, occasional items and even transport Opt for less packaging Be water-wise Eat less meat Use or make natural products

Reuse/Repair – Fast food, fast fashion, fast shipping all lend to us throwing away items that still have life in them. By reusing, repurposing or repairing items, we keep “waste” out of the landfills and often save resources.

Buy second hand Reuse and repair your stuff

Recycle/ Rot – While many think recycling is the answer, it is only one part of being more sustainable; but it is still an important step. If more of us sorted, recycled and composted our waste, less would end up in the environment.

Sort & Recycle your waste Compost food waste

Replace/ Rebuy – The earth’s resources are finite. If we keep depleting them at current rates, there won’t be much left in the near future. We can all make a difference by buying less and choosing well when we do. Opting for products that use recycled or sustainable materials and processes with lower carbon footprints can make a world of a difference.

Plant more trees Support sustainable businesses Buy local

So this new year, from the list above, choose a few ways in which you will strive to be more sustainable and “be the change” the world so desperately needs.