The Sunday Culinary Charity Market at Drinks & Co

It’s all about the community coming together!

Many of us are asking ourselves how will businesses, let alone charities, in Phuket survive through these difficult times. Seeing these hardships has brought out the very best in so many Phuketians. There are countless instances of people around the island doing their very best to support their local community.

The Sunday Culinary Charity Market, the brainchild of Drinks & Co, is aiming to do just that; to bring people together at an exciting new marketplace in Boat Avenue.

Chefs from top hotels: Angsana Laguna Phuket, COMO Point Yamu, Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa, Paresa, SALA Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort and Trisara and restaurants: Anise, Bocconcino, Gianni Gelato, Levantine and Nitan will serve a variety of delicious foods. All this plus a fabulous fashion show from Kaanda Beach Life who will donate 5% of their sales to charity.

Set up outside Drinks & Co, it is a perfect setting to wander along and graze on fabulous international fare whilst supporting local charities Phuket Has Been Good To Us and Good Shepherd.

Phuket Has Been Good To Us teaches English for FREE to underprivileged children, giving them the crucial tools they need to improve their future opportunities. At the market, PHBGTU will be serving coffee & cookies baked by their beautiful supporters. They’ll be selling Christmas Cards designed by students at Kamala afterschool Coconut Club and framed photos the children have taken during a photography project.

The Good Shepherd Centre, Phuket Town is a charity that empowers poor and vulnerable women to make a living by training them to make products such as Eco-friendly Bio-degradable Shampoo, Loofah, Mosquito Spray, Dish Soap, and All-purpose cleaner. These products, along with delicious baked Brownies and Thai Custard, will be on sale from their stall.

We hope that our friends in Phuket will come out to support all the great businesses there and help the charities raise much-needed funds. Please join us on Sunday 22nd November from 17:00 to 22:00 to enjoy the first of these great community initiatives!