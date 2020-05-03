Stepping Up: Business Owners Making a Difference

Individuals and communities throughout Phuket have been pulling together to support the island’s residents hardest hit by the pandemic and it’s resulting restrictions.

In Kamala, Eric Smulders van Heer Janspolder and his wife Oe, owners of Laemson Villas and Jeff Callec, owner of the popular Cocorico restaurant have teamed up to prepare 300-350 meals daily for distribution in the community.

The Laemson couple has also donated a large order of PPE and milk powder for children to Thalang Hospital, to help in their fight against COVID-19. In Kathu, the couple also provides support to Eddy’s as the restaurant prepares meals for the community in their locality.

In Cherngtalay, Rebecca Lek’s Soul Food initiative is working with Cherngtalay Kitchen and Suay Restaurant’s Chef Tammasak to prepare survival bags and food for the community. Cherngtalay Kitchen and Suay prepare anywhere between 100 and 200 meals a day. To date, the group has brought 1600+ meals to the families and individuals who have been left without a source of income, and are unable to receive support from local administrations.

If you’d like to support these causes, donate to Cocorico’s money pot here, contact Eddy’s via their Facebook page or get in touch with Chef Noi by email, Rebecca Lek on Facebook or Instagram and Cherngtalay Kitchen on their Facebook Page.

Sona Neuhaus has been a big part of rallying the ex-pat community behind these initiatives. We’d like to send her a heartfelt thank you to her for all her tireless effort and continued support.