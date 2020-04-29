Soul Food for Those in Need

In the last few months, the knock-on effect of the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down countries, economies, businesses and more. Millions have been left without an income, and with no foreseeable end to this crisis, families are going without food and no way to support themselves.

Across the island, residents and business owners in Phuket have been pulling together to serve fresh meals and deliver care packages to the island’s less affluent community. Since April 20th, the effort in the Cherngtalay/Srisoonthorn area has been led by the Soul Food programme directed by Rebecca Lek, along with one of the island’s most famous fine dining restaurants, Suay.

Together, the team prepares on average 180 portions of food a day, with 1300+ portions of food prepared and 100 survival bags delivered to date. The food is cooked daily and delivered – through their staff and volunteer channels – to neighbourhoods, communities and worker camps.

To date, the initiative has received 190 000+ THB. The team plans to continue preparing food portions and survival bags as long as the donations continue to pour in.

If you'd like to step up and help those in need, please make your donation to the bank account detailed below:

Bank: SCB

Account: Tammasak Jindapol Chootong

Account Number: 6332424324

Every 500 baht donation helps feed 20 people. The team is also looking for volunteers to help pack food at Suay Porto De Phuket.

For more information, contact chef Noi by email or Rebecca Lek on Facebook or Instagram.