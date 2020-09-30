Rotary Club Patong Beach hosts Asia Center Foundation

On yet another quiet evening in Patong, The Rotary Club of Patong Beach convened at the Holiday Inn Resort Phuket for a small event. The small group gathered to host Asia Center Foundation – an organisation providing educational support and opportunities to less fortunate and at-risk Thai children and Burmese migrant families who otherwise would have no support.

Asia Center Foundation

Representing the Kathu-based foundation, Roelien Muller, director of ACF, made a presentation of the organisation’s work, history, and plans. The foundation started in 2002 initially to provide childcare support to parents who were unable to care for their children during the day due to work requirements. Over the years, the foundation has grown to become a haven for less fortunate children and families through educational programmes, child protection, life-skill development, healthcare and community outreach.

Currently, the foundation sits on a 12 Rai piece of land behind Loch Palm Golf Club in Kathu. Here, a pre-school building, kitchen, lunchroom and boarding house ar complete. Additionally, open land on the property is used for farming. The agricultural land feeds the children living on the property, with extra produce going to market. Future development plans include the primary school, an administration office, youth and community centre, a football pitch with changing rooms and an additional boarding house and volunteer accommodation.

ACF is still growing and needs as much support as they can get. Visit their website to learn more, and donate your time and resources where possible to further a genuinely life-changing cause.

Rotary Club Patong

The Rotary Club of Patong Beach is part of the global Rotary Club network, which brings leaders together in a shared effort to take on the world’s most urgent humanitarian challenges.

The Patong Beach club meets weekly to discuss plans of action to effect change in the lives of the disadvantaged, and executes these initiatives regularly in the communities that most need the support.

Visit their website to learn more, register for their newsletter to stay up to date and volunteer your time, resources and talent to make a meaningful impact in the lives of many.