Quarantine Diaries: Pim’s Place

During these extraordinary times, we are hearing about inspirational acts of kindness. In Phuket, many people are supporting those in need. Khun Pim’s story is exceptional as she and her husband Thomas are helping so many.

“At the beginning of March, villagers started coming into the restaurant to ask for food as they had no money and were hungry.” Khun Pim said “We began to offer food from a table in front of the restaurant. Initially, we made 100 meals a day, but soon there were 700 queuing up at midday”.

Other restaurants and hotels have been supporting by donating ingredients and pre-cooked meals. They have also received donations from around the world to help them purchase the essentials. Typical meals served are chicken fried rice or pad Thai noodles. Each day, before noon, 700 adults and children now queue along Kamala’s main road and Pim’s Place staff work hard to provide them all with free food and water.

The COVID-19 outbreak has severely impacted their restaurant business, but Pim’s Place is still open for takeaway and home delivery. They have around 40 paying customers a day, essential to enable them to keep the free food distribution happening during this crisis.

If you are in Kamala, they are seeking donations of rice, chicken, eggs, water and snacks. Or you can make a financial contribution, details are on their Facebook page “ Pim’s helping people’s group! ”

Khun Pim and Thomas have 2 young daughters, and they are grateful to Phuket Has Been Good To Us for providing FREE English education at Kamala School. English is essential if you wish to obtain work in a restaurant in Phuket. If you would like to find out how you can help support PHBGTU, please contact Tina Hall via email at tina@phukethasbeengoodtous.org