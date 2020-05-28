Quarantine Diaries: Khun Pui

In 2013 Khun Chutima Incharoen (Pui) decided to turn her love of cooking into a career. She decided to move to Bangkok for a year, where she studied at Le Cordon Bleu Dusit Culinary Institution. Finishing top of the class, she returned to Phuket. She opened BrassWok Thai Cooking Studio to share her love of Thai food and cooking with Phuketians and tourists. COVID-19 resulted in the sudden closure of the kitchen and loss of her livelihood. Single mum Khun Pui hunkered down at home in Kamala with her 5-year-old daughter, keeping busy with homeschooling and lots of cooking!

For many of us, the past few months have seemed like the longest of our lives. During this hiatus, Khun Pui took time to reinvent her home business to fit the new normal. Initially, she shared recipes on her website, then, when Kamala came out of lockdown, BrassWok started to offer home-delivered, snap-frozen Thai meals. Khun Pui told us ‘We all have to evolve to survive’.

Growing up in Tak, in the north of Thailand, and attending a provincial Government School, Khun Pui didn’t start to learn English until she was 11 and found it a struggle to master the language. She wishes she had been given the opportunity to learn at a younger age, with foreign teachers like the Foundation is providing at Kamala School.

Please help Phuket Has Been Good To Us continue to teach English and run after-school activities for FREE by donating TODAY:

Siam Commercial Bank – Patong Branch

SWIFT Code: SICOTHBK

Savings A/C Name: Phuket Has Been Good To Us Foundation

Savings A/C #: 601-2-71944-7

You can also donate directly to PHBGTU’s money pot here.