Quarantine Diaries: Khun Koong

For the past ten years, Khun Parichart Situtrakool (Koong), who grew up in Kamala, has run the well-known “PapaCrab Boutique Guesthouse”, next to Kamala School with her husband, Charly. There have been many ups and downs over the years which have affected the hospitality industry, but COVID-19 has forced them to close their Guesthouse for the first time. Overnight, their source of income was lost. And since then they have been dipping into their dwindling savings.

A challenge we all face is to be patient. We need to wait until the restrictions are relaxed, businesses can safely reopen, and people are allowed and willing to travel again. At “PapaCrab”, when the guests come back, they will be greeted with even bigger smiles than before!

Khun Koong always knew that she needed to speak English to be successful with “PapaCrab”. Growing up, she did not have the opportunity to attend English classes. It has been difficult, but she has gradually learnt English by speaking with international tourists on vacation in Phuket. Her hard work has paid off, and English language skills have become the key to her economic growth and personal happiness. She believes all children should be able to learn English to help them with their future, especially now.

Please help Phuket Has Been Good To Us teach English to disadvantaged students for FREE

