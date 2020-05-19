Quarantine Diaries: Khun Karchanok

Today we meet Khun Karchanok, who is 23 years old and recently graduated from Nakhon Si Thammarat Rajabhat University. She works as an assistant manager at a 7/11 in Kamala and lives alone in a small room nearby.

Like many others, her family are in another province, and she misses them terribly as she’s not been able to go home for months. However, she feels lucky to have been able to keep working during the COVID-19 outbreak. As an essential worker, she still works full time and receives a percentage of her salary. Khun Karchanok sends part of her modest salary home to her relatives as they have lost their farming jobs and are unable to earn any money. In her hometown, the local government is not able to help the community and no food supplies are distributed. They are in a desperate situation.

Her current position at 7/11 requires basic English skills as she has to deal with customers from many different countries. Khun Karchanok has limited English and wants to improve so she can have more opportunities in the future. She understands the importance of learning a global language for herself and for future generations.

PHBGTU provides English education for FREE, allowing disadvantaged children to learn from qualified teachers. Every child should have the same opportunities – no one should be left behind because of limited finances. Please help by donating today.

