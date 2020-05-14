Quarantine Diaries: Khun Joy

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, every day, we come across people who are faced with difficulties and yet remain resilient. Meet Khun Sumontra Niamraksa (Joy).

Khun Joy is the trusted caretaker of Mood Mansion in Kamala, overseeing cleaning and maintenance of the 4-storey, 12-room apartment and liaising between the tenants and the management. She is grateful that she was able to keep her job despite the current situation. The quarantine, however, added more constraints, and she needed additional income to support her family. She loves to crochet, and this hobby turned into a small side business when she posted her beautifully designed bikini crochets online, which gained more than 5,000 followers. This year due to lack of tourists and crocheting supplies, she has not been able to crochet. Not one to sit around, she turned her talent to making cloth masks and is giving them away for free.

Her son Katawut has been studying at Kamala School, learning English, Science and Mathematics with PHBGTU teachers since he was in Primary 1. He will be in Primary 4 this coming academic year. When he was in Primary 3, he received the Star Student Certificate in Mathematics. He ranked the 4th in overall grading for his class. Khun Joy thinks that learning the English language is very important for everyone, not just for children. She added that English language skills are necessary for finding more secure work in Phuket and it will be even more so for the children in the future.

She received a survival kit from the Kamala village council and is aware of the free food given in the community but does not avail of it as others would need it more. She is heartened to see the Thai people being united more than ever because of the pandemic and feels happy and safe with the way the Thai government looks after everyone.

To continue the important work PHBGTU urgently needs your support desperately. Please help them to continue to teach English and run after-school activities by donating TODAY. No amount is too small:

Siam Commercial Bank – Patong Branch

SWIFT Code: SICOTHBK

Savings A/C Name: Phuket Has Been Good To Us Foundation

Savings A/C #: 601-2-71944-7

You can also donate directly to PHBGTU’s money pot here.