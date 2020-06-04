Quarantine Diaries: Khun Ead

K. Ead Pasta Cart

 

Over the past few months, while packing food parcels for the needy at Pim’s Place in Kamala, Phuket Has Been Good To Us Teachers and Volunteers have met so many kind-hearted people. One such person is Khun Ead, who they previously knew only as ‘The Pasta Lady’ from Kamala Market.

K. Ead Pasta Cart

With food markets closed due to COVID-19, Khun Ead had nowhere to sell her pasta. Upon hearing that Pim’s was providing meals for people who couldn’t afford to feed their families, she decided to help. Each morning, at home, she prepared 150 portions of spaghetti, soup or burgers and brought them to the restaurant to hand out. During Ramadan, She found it particularly challenging to keep going, as she did not eat during the da. But knowing that her pasta might be the only meal these children ate that day kept her going.

Being able to speak English with tourists and expats in the market has helped Khun Ead sell her ‘farang food’. She believes that all Thai children should be allowed to learn English at school as it opens up employment opportunities for them.

Please help Phuket Has Been Good To Us continue to provide English classes for FREE to disadvantaged students by donating TODAY:

Siam Commercial Bank – Patong Branch
SWIFT Code: SICOTHBK
Savings A/C Name: Phuket Has Been Good To Us Foundation
Savings A/C #: 601-2-71944-7

You can also donate directly to PHBGTU’s money pot here.

 

Gareth Zebron
Gareth Zebron

Editor in Chief

Gareth is the Editor in Chief at Real Life Phuket. He works with writers and contributors, gathering articles and editorials to compile the magazine, and manages Real Life’s online presence. Gareth has worked in events, music, magazine publications, and digital marketing. A good day for him consists of a solid adventure on his bike or a good coffee with good people.


Warning: Parameter 2 to qtranxf_excludeUntranslatedPostComments() expected to be a reference, value given in /home/385949.cloudwaysapps.com/quuvqscsxw/public_html/wp-includes/class-wp-hook.php on line 287
""
1

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿

Your Nameyour full name
Previous
Next
FormCraft - WordPress form builder

47 Lagoon Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket 83110 Thailand Tel: +66 84 84 55 111, Fax: +66 (0) 76 32 44 48

Copyright © 2018 Railand Media Co., Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Privacy Policy

Join the RL Newsletter!

Join RL’s Exclusive Mailing List

RL’s bi-weekly newsletter brings all the latest uplifting and positive news in and around Phuket straight to your inbox. Sign up now!

""
1

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿

Your Nameyour full name
Previous
Next
FormCraft - WordPress form builder

Join the RL Newsletter!

Join RL’s Exclusive Mailing List

 

RL’s bi-weekly newsletter brings all the latest uplifting and positive news in and around Phuket straight to your inbox. Sign up now!

""
1

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to get the best of Phuket﻿

Your Nameyour full name
Previous
Next
FormCraft - WordPress form builder

 
Send this to a friend