Quarantine Diaries: Khun Ead

Over the past few months, while packing food parcels for the needy at Pim’s Place in Kamala, Phuket Has Been Good To Us Teachers and Volunteers have met so many kind-hearted people. One such person is Khun Ead, who they previously knew only as ‘The Pasta Lady’ from Kamala Market.

With food markets closed due to COVID-19, Khun Ead had nowhere to sell her pasta. Upon hearing that Pim’s was providing meals for people who couldn’t afford to feed their families, she decided to help. Each morning, at home, she prepared 150 portions of spaghetti, soup or burgers and brought them to the restaurant to hand out. During Ramadan, She found it particularly challenging to keep going, as she did not eat during the da. But knowing that her pasta might be the only meal these children ate that day kept her going.

Being able to speak English with tourists and expats in the market has helped Khun Ead sell her ‘farang food’. She believes that all Thai children should be allowed to learn English at school as it opens up employment opportunities for them.

