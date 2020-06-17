Quarantine Diaries: Il Giordino

As the world slowly recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses all over Phuket are looking forward to fully reopening as soon as possible. Fernando Di Salvio (Fer), who co-owns Il Giardino – Italian Restaurant, with his brother Tony in Kamala is no exception.

In 1988 the brothers opened their first restaurant in Patong. Six years later they expanded into a beautiful building in Kamala and opened Il Giardino Ristorante which soon became a firm favourite with locals and holidaymakers alike. Following this success, they built a gym and opened accommodation above the restaurant. It was hard work but the brothers, who are half Thai, half Italian and had moved back to Thailand in their teens, wanted to make a future in Phuket.

Fer sees business slowly recovering; customers returning to their restaurants and gym, and they hope to welcome guests to the accommodation soon, too. Knowing they will rely on domestic tourism for some time, as so many businesses in Phuket, the brothers look forward to welcoming us as we gain confidence in leaving the safety of our homes.

When they moved to Thailand, Fer & Tony spoke fluent Thai, Italian and English, and they feel blessed that they learned these skills while growing up in Italy. Understanding the importance of the English language on this tourism-based island, they have always supported Phuket Has Been Good To Us. Coconut Club students have learnt to swim in their pool on Saturdays and eat delicious pizzas from Il Giardino at the club’s quarterly birthday parties. The brothers believe all Thai children deserve the same employment prospects that were open to them in tourism due to their ability to speak English.

Don’t let the lack of English education limit the opportunities of underprivileged children growing up in Phuket. Please donate to Phuket Has Been Good To Us to ensure they can continue to teach English to disadvantaged Thai students. Help these children realize their full potential.

Siam Commercial Bank – Patong Branch

SWIFT Code: SICOTHBK

Savings A/C Name: Phuket Has Been Good To Us Foundation

Savings A/C #: 601-2-71944-7

You can also donate directly to PHBGTU’s money pot here.