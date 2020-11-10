Pine Beach Bar’s First Phuket Community Art Festival

This last weekend, Pine Beach Bar brought together some of the finest artists from around the island for their inaugural Phuket Community Art Festival. In collaboration with Phuket Rajabhat University, Mid Air Circus Arts, Ducky Cutz Barbershop, Bless You Tattoo Studio and Kwang Mojito Dreamcatchers, the event was the first in a series aimed at bringing to life Phuket’s thriving art scene and providing a venue for art displays and performances, adding to Phuket’s cultural spirit and local zeal of the island.

Dr Khan Payungphan of Phuket Rajabhat University is an assistant professor of Visual Arts and Social Science. He designed InterContinental Phuket Resort’s Phuket-themed murals at the hotel’s art tunnel.

Mid Air Circus is South East Asia’s first and only full circus academy teaching full-sized flying trapeze as well as all major aerial arts.

Ducky Cutz works with clients in finding the perfect haircut and design. The professional barbers offer comfortable seating, exceptional results and a vintage touch.

Bless You Tattoo Studio offers designs and patterns for customers looking to find their identity through tattoos.

Kwang Mojito is a chic pop-up bar on vespa in Phuket Town near Soi Ruamanee, decorated with dreamcatchers. On certain days, there is live music and mojitos for a low-key chill-out spot.

Below you’ll find photos from the weekend’s event. Be sure to sign up for our events newsletter so you don’t miss out on the next Phuket Community Art Festival!

