Hilton Phuket Arcadia Launches their Community Pantry

Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort and Spa recently launched a Community Pantry initiative to assist those facing economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Placed outside the resort’s grounds in Karon, the pantry encourages community members to take what they need and share what they can.

The pantry will be filled with basic necessities such as rice, eggs, noodles, canned goods and bottled water. Refills will be done regularly with donations from the resort, the resort’s Team Members and other members of the local community.

“Phuket has been struck economically by the pandemic, with many reliant on the island’s tourism industry. While the resort has temporarily suspended operations, our commitment to our local community has not changed,” said Bharat Verma, the Director of Finance at Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort and Spa.

“At the start of the shutdown our team donated over 2000 servings of food to those in need and 200 lunch packs to police officers in Karon, the resort’s municipality”, said Chompoonuch Jiearatrakul, Senior Human Resources Manager, Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort and Spa.

“Our team is passionate about serving their community, and this initiative like many others comes from the team wanting to make positive contributions to the community where they live and work”, she added.

Open for anyone in need, the pantry can be found just outside the resort at 333 Patak Road, Tambon Karon.