Feeding Phuket

This week, the Rotary Club of Patong Beach, Bliss Club and the Old Phuket Farm got together for their community support project ‘Feed Phuket’. Together, the three organisations prepared a total of 284 care packages for families living in Burmese worker camps just outside Patong.

Accompanied by the subdistrict’s mayor and other local officials, cars full of pre-packed rice, eggs, cooking oil, fish sauce and other essentials headed south to two separate camps of 174 families and 100 families, respectively.

Family representatives lined up at the distribution points set up within the camps. Health screening and sanitisation were performed on each individual to identify any possible infections. Once screened, each individual was handed an essentials bag with rice and a crate of eggs.

Families in the worker camps live in barely protective shelters made from roofing sheets. Often there is no running water or proper sewerage, creating conditions in the camps perfect for the spread of disease.

The Rotary Club of Patong Beach has had a long history of supporting and contributing to the community of not only Patong but Phuket at large and has continued this tradition with the ‘Feed Phuket’ project.

Bliss Club provides ready-cooked meals and ‘survival bags’ for families directly impacted by the trickle-down effects of the COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions on people all over the island.

Old Phuket Farm is one of the island’s most famous local attractions, showcasing the original way of life on the island. After the pandemic brought the restrictions to Phuket, the team has played an active role in ensuring families less fortunate have not gone without food and essentials.

The three organisations have been working together to ensure funds are transparently collected and spent on supplies for the families in need. To make a difference, donate to either organisation at the details below:

Rotary Club of Patong Beach

Bank: Bangkok Bank, Patong Beach Branch

Account Name: Rotary Club of Patong Beach Charity

Account Number: 563-3-01480-7

SWIFT CODE: BKKBTHBK

Bliss Club

Account Name: Rotary Club of Patong Beach Charity

Bank Name: Bangkok Bank, Patong Beach Branch

Account Number: 563-3-01480-7

SWIFT Code: BKKBTHBK

Use of funds: Charity

Remark: “Bliss Club Feed Phuket”

Email payment slip to blissclub.org@gmail.com

Alternatively, please make a donation on their donation page here.