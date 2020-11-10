An update from Soi Dog

Soi Dog update (October 2020)

Soi Dog co-founder John Dalley has been made a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for his services to animal welfare in Southeast Asia. The award comes at a particularly challenging time in Soi Dog’s history, with Covid-19 profoundly impacting the welfare of stray animals in Thailand. It also comes at an exciting time as Soi Dog celebrated its 17th birthday in October.

Thank you all for supporting John and the Soi Dog Foundation over the past 17 years. You have helped to achieve this magnificent honour.

Pet animal abandonment is still an issue. Recently, a Phuket expatriate, “Mr.R”, dumped his dog “Johnny Cash” during a heavy storm on the road outside Soi Dog Foundation’s shelter on September 19 and driving off. His actions were clearly caught on CCTV.

Deputy Superintendent Watcharin Jirattikarnpiwat of Thachatchai Police Station confirmed that ‘Mr.R’ had paid a fine at THB 2,000 and received a criminal record.

Regarding the penalty, Mr Dalley remarked that although he felt the fine imposed was derisory when one considers it costs on average 2,700 THB per month to keep a dog at the shelter, it was pleasing that the authorities had taken action.

The ethical and most effective way of managing a street dog and cat population is through a mass spay and neuter programme, which Soi Dog’s Mobile spay and neuter team have been running since the island-wide lockdowns were lifted in August. Areas around Phuket will continue being worked through till February 2021.

The second Southern mobile team (the eighth in Thailand) which took off in August is now taking place at Lam Kaen, Phang Nga. Until the end of January next year, the team will travel between provinces in the south of Thailand neutering and vaccinating as many animals as possible.

Soi Dog is in need of your assistance in their efforts to manage the soi dog and cat population through safe spaying and neutering. Many of these animals have nowhere to call home, and the only hope they have of a healthy life lies with animal welfare organisations such as Soi Dog.

Take the time to volunteer at the foundation in Mai Khao, or donate to this worthy cause and make a difference.